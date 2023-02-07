Drew Barrymore Shares Surprising Dream Cast For 'Charlie's Angels 3'

Drew Barrymore is weighing in on the potential for a third installment of Charlie's Angels with her co-stars Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz. During a recent interview about her new Netflix children's series Princess Power, the actress gave a resounding "Yes" to the idea of reuniting with the cast for a follow-up to 2000's Charlie's Angels and 2003's Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle. However, Barrymore said there's no way we could get it in 2023. "I don't think we could make it and put it out by this year. They take like two years to make," she told E! News.

When her fellow Princess Power executive producer Savannah Guthrie asked if she could have a cameo, Barrymore said, "Cameo shmameo. You have to be one of the angels!" Seemingly on board, the Drew Barrymore Show host added, "Me and Savannah and Cameron and Lucy in 2025, probably. Most likely."

Guthrie's invitation to the Charlie's Angels crew comes after she and Barrymore got tattoos together. For her very first tattoo, the Today co-host got a meaningful phrase in her father's handwriting. “This is an exact carbon copy of my father’s handwriting," she revealed. “‘All my love.’ He wrote a love letter to my mom and this is his writing. And, so that’s the first time in my life, I’m 51 years old, that I’ve had a tattoo, that I ever wanted a tattoo. And it’s not only his writing, so he’s with me, but I’m trying to make it my mantra for life.”