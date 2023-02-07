Former Panthers Interim Coach Steve Wilks Lands New NFL Job: Report

Former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks has reportedly been hired by the San Francisco 49ers as their new defensive coordinator, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Tuesday (February 7).

Wilks, who also served as the Arizona Cardinals' head coach during the 2018 season, will replace former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who accepted the Houston Texans' head coaching position last week after succeeding Robert Saleh, who left San Francisco to accept the head coaching position with the New York Jets in 2021.

"The last two #49ers DCs have ended up as head coaches — Robert Saleh and DeMeco Ryans," Rapoport tweeted. "Will Steve Wilks be next?"