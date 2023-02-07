Franklin Jonas Drops Long-Awaited Debut Single 'Cocaine'

Franklin Jonas, the youngest of the four Jonas Brothers is finally following in his three older brothers' footsteps and dipping his toe into music. Franklin, who previously went by Frankie and worked as a child actor, released his debut single 'Cocaine.' The lyrics of the track seem to draw from Franklin's past issues abusing drugs and alcohol.

The song was accompanied by a music video and a press release that clarified some of its content. "'Cocaine' is about longing for the coping mechanisms you don't have or can't do anymore," said Jonas "It's the point where you become nostalgic for the bad times because even the bad times had good distractions." It's not the first time Frankie has opened up publicly about his struggles with various substances after announcing he was sober in early 2020.