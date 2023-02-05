Twitter Reacts To The Surprising Song Of The Year Grammy Winner
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 6, 2023
It wouldn't be the Grammys without some sort of upset. Bonnie Raitt took home Song of the Year for her track "Just Like That" at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5th. The category was stacked with several top 40 artists including Adele’s “Easy on Me,” Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” DJ Khaled’s “God Did,” and Gayle’s “ABCDEFU.”
The unexpected win even shocked Raitt herself. “I’m so surprised, I don’t know what to say,” Raitt said during her acceptance speech. “I don’t write a lot of songs but I’m so proud that you appreciate this one,” she added. “I’m totally humbled.”
Fans took to social media to share their reaction to the surprising win with hilarious tweets. One fan claimed that anyone under the age of 50 wouldn't who Bonnie Raitt is. The singer achieved commercial success in 1989 with her album Nick of Time which took home the Grammy award for Album of the Year that same year.
