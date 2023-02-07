Madonna Takes Aim At Critics Of Her Appearance In New Grammys Post

Madonna was part of a history-making moment at the Grammys on Sunday, introducing Sam Smith and Kim Petras before their performance of the hit song 'Unholy.' The pair went on to win the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy and in her speech, Kim Petras highlighted the fact that she's the first transgender woman to ever win the award. But in a new Instagram post full of videos from the night, Madonna took aim at those who instead chose to focus on her appearance.

In a compilation of videos that included Madonna hanging out with Cardi B, Sam Smith, Honey Dijon, and Ab-Soul Madonna states "It was an honor for me to Introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys. I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammys— a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!!"