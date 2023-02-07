Mila Kunis hilariously called out her husband, Ashton Kutcher, and his co-star, Reese Witherspoon, for their "awkward" photos while promoting their new film.

While appearing on Monday's (February 6) episode of The Today Show, Witherspoon revealed that Kunis sent an email to both her and Kutcher about their press photo poses while promoting their new romantic comedy Your Place or Mine.

"She goes, ' You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together,'" Witherspoon recalled, but it was all in good fun as the pair have been friends for a long time. "It's just fun 'cause when you know a girlfriend so much, it was just fun to get to know her significant other 'cause I've loved her for so long."