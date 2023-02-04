Ashton Kutcher Admits He Had No Clue Who Harry Styles Was

Does Ashton Kutcher live under a rock!?

The That '70s Show alum shared with Esquire this week an embarrassing moment involving karaoke, "an extraordinarily well known singer" and Harry Styles. Kutcher was a guest at his neighbor's karaoke party; he never reveals who that neighbor is, but said she's "an extraordinarily well known singer, that is maybe the best singer today." That unknown female songstress apparently brought the house down with a "bananas" performance, and Kutcher recalled joking with his wife Mila Kunis that "this is just so unfair."

Next up on the karaoke stage was Styles — but that was unbeknownst to Kutcher at the time. "And then this other kid gets up, and he does this ABBA song... I'm like, oh my god. It's bananas. So this kid gets off stage, and Mila and I go up to him. We're like, 'Man, I got to tell you something, you're a ringer. You're like a karaoke ringer. You're really good.' He goes, 'Thanks, man, thank you. I really appreciate that,'" Kutcher recalled.

The Your Place or Mine star continues telling his hilarious story. "So we go to our friend and we go, 'God, that guy was really good, huh?' And he's like, 'It's Harry Styles.' And I was like, 'Who's that?' Mila's like, 'It's the guy in the boy band. He's a professional singer.' Oh my god, now I feel like a jerk. He's a professional singer. And we're trying to tell him he's a good singer. And I like feel so dumb," Kutcher continued.

After revealing his awkward first encounter with the "Watermelon Sugar" singer, Kutcher has one message for Styles: "I'm sorry Harry Styles, but you're really good at karaoke, man. Seriously, like really good."

Harry's "really good" singing abilities have earned him six nominations at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 5). He's even set to perform, so hopefully Ashton will be cheering him on!