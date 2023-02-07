Minnesota Airbnb Named ‘Most Haunted’ In The US

By Taylor Linzinmeir

February 8, 2023

Man Unaware of Ghost Beside Him
Photo: Getty Images

For some, watching a scary movie just isn't enough —they need to be scared live and in person. If you happen to be one of those people, why not experience some scares in an Airbnb?

While there are over 6 million active Airbnb listings worldwide, only a little over a dozen in the United States claim to be haunted. Time Out recently compiled a list of the 14 most haunted Airbnbs in the United States and one Missouri listing made the list: The Mysterious Manor. The Airbnb, located in Saint Paul, took the No. 11 spot. Here's what the publication had to say about it:

"Built in 1883, The Manor is a mysterious castle in St. Paul brimming with creepy vibes. Formerly the St. Paul Art Gallery, this Victorian home is palatial — perfect for spirits and paranormal activity. Furnished with oddities and curiosities, The Manor may be haunted — or it might not be, depending on your perception — but it's a popular spot for rituals, murder mystery dinners, and paranormal investigations like one undertaken in 1969 by a trio of journalists at the Pioneer Press."

If this sounds like something you're into, roms start at $90 per night.

