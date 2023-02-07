New California Bill Could Allow Felons To Vote From Prison

A new amendment was introduced to the California Assembly on Monday that could allow incarcerated individuals to vote from behind bars. According to SF Gate, the state Constitution currently prohibits the incarcerated from voting "until their sentence is complete."

"This measure would repeal that requirement regarding the disqualification of electors incarcerated for felony convictions, thereby authorizing an otherwise qualified elector serving a state or federal prison term for the conviction of a felony to vote," the amendment details.

If the bill passes through the legislature by a two-thirds vote, it will be presented to the citizens of California. If a "majority" of California residents vote to approve the bill, the incarcerated will also need to provide proof that they are a citizen of the state, and be 18 years or older. Assemblyman Isaac Bryan argued that allowing felons to vote from behind bars will allow them to connect with their community upon release.