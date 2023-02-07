Ozzy, Kiss Criticize Corporate 'Rock Star' Lingo In Hilarious Super Bowl Ad

Paul Stanley, Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Pat Benatar and more are featured in Workday's latest Super Bowl ad, and it's hilarious. The ad opens with Kiss frontman Paul Stanley ending a concert and calling out corporate workers who refer to each other as "rockstars" for completing simple office tasks.

"Hey corporate types, would you stop calling each other rock stars?" The ad continues with a few office employees calling each other rockstars. "You're a rock star... you are a rock star!" Pat Benatar and Billy Idol also get in on the action to describe the crazy lifestyles that they have lived as true rock stars.