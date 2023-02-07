Paul Rudd is one of the newest additions to the cast of Only Murders in the Building and he's spilling details on what it's like to work with the one and only Selena Gomez. During a recent red carpet interview at the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Rudd talked about working with the cast of the hit Hulu show.

"It's the most amazing thing to be [part of], and to be in that room," Rudd told Entertainment Tonight. "Selena [Gomez] is great and I've worked with Selena, she's a really good friend of mine. I adore her. Martin Short and Steve Martin are Mount Rushmore." Earlier this year, Selena shared a video that revealed Rudd, screen and stage star Andrea Martin, and the legendary Meryl Streep would be joining the show for its third season.