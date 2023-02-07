Sea.Hear.Now Unveils Awesome Lineup That Includes The Foo Fighters
By Katrina Nattress
February 8, 2023
Another day, another festival headlined by the Foo Fighters! This time, Dave Grohl and company will be rockin' the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey. The Killers are set as the two-day event's other headliner, and other big names including Greta Van Fleet, Sheryl Crow, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Beach Boys, Rebelution, Mt. Joy, The Breeders and more.
In addition to music, the festival also features surf competitions in the Atlantic Ocean adjacent to the music stages. Sea.Hear.Now goes down September 16 and 17 in Asbury Park. Get ticket info at the fest's official website and check out the full lineup below.
Say hello to your #SeaHearNow 2023 Lineup 🤙 Stacked with stellar performances by @foofighters, @thekillers, @GretaVanFleet, @Weezer, @nrateliff— Sea.Hear.Now Festival (@seahearnow) February 7, 2023
& The Night Sweats, @RebelutionMusic, @MtJoyBand and many more! pic.twitter.com/uA4BZRvaKz
Sea.Hear.Now marks the ninth festival appearance the Foos are expected to make this year. The summer of the Foo starts May 26 with Boston Calling, followed by Columbus, Ohio’s Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival; Germany’s Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park in early June (they're replacing Pantera); Bonnaroo on June 18, Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival in Milwaukee on July 15; Fuji Rock Festival in Japan at the end of July and The Town in Sao Paulo, Brazil on September 9.
Although there've been numerous show announcements this year, the Foos have yet to reveal who will be playing drums after Taylor Hawkins' unexpected death last March.