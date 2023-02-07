Sea.Hear.Now Unveils Awesome Lineup That Includes The Foo Fighters

Another day, another festival headlined by the Foo Fighters! This time, Dave Grohl and company will be rockin' the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey. The Killers are set as the two-day event's other headliner, and other big names including Greta Van Fleet, Sheryl Crow, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Beach Boys, Rebelution, Mt. Joy, The Breeders and more.

In addition to music, the festival also features surf competitions in the Atlantic Ocean adjacent to the music stages. Sea.Hear.Now goes down September 16 and 17 in Asbury Park. Get ticket info at the fest's official website and check out the full lineup below.