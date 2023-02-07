This Is Arizona's Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food

There is nothing quite like a heaping helping of comfort food. And what better place to get it than the state's best "mom and pop" eatery?

LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food. The website states, "Dreaming of a down-home meal just like Mama used to make? Sometimes good old-fashioned comfort food is the only thing that will do and, fortunately, there are plenty of places across the States that dish up exactly that."

According to the list, the best mom and pop restaurant in Arizona is Randy's Restaurant in Glendale. The eatery has an old-school feel with the most delicious food. LoveFOOD explains what makes this eatery so special:

"You'll feel instantly at home at this old-school, cash-only spot, known for its rib-sticking, all-American comfort food. The menu is enormous, with pancakes, skillets or sandwiches for breakfast, or homestyle entrées such as meatloaf, chicken-fried steak, and grilled barramundi for dinner. It's one for the sweet-toothed, too: Randy's is known for its stellar desserts, from ice cream doused in hot fudge to homemade bread and rice puddings. (Pictured is the Cha-Cha burger with tater tots.)"

