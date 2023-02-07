This Is Kentucky's Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food

By Ginny Reese

February 8, 2023

There is nothing quite like a heaping helping of comfort food. And what better place to get it than the state's best "mom and pop" eatery?

LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food. The website states, "Dreaming of a down-home meal just like Mama used to make? Sometimes good old-fashioned comfort food is the only thing that will do and, fortunately, there are plenty of places across the States that dish up exactly that."

According to the list, the best mom and pop restaurant in Kentucky is Wallace Station Deli and Bakery in Midway. The eatery has a country feel with the most delicious food. LoveFOOD explains what makes this eatery so special:

"You don't get much more of an idyllic setting than this one. Local favorite Wallace Station is enveloped in Kentucky's Horse Country, surrounded by rolling green hills and white fences. It's not just about location though: the menu will satisfying all your down-home country food cravings with giant pimento cheese sandwiches, hot browns, and bourbon-spiked chili soup."

Check out the full list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food on LoveFOOD's website.

