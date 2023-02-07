This Is Nevada's Most Romantic Hotel

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and romance is in the air. If you're looking for the best hotels for the perfect romantic getaway, then look no further!

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most romantic hotels in each state. The website states, "Whether your idea of romance is soaking in a heart-shaped tub, dancing under the stars, strolling arm in arm through a vineyard, or snuggling as you watch the Northern Lights, the right hotel will set the scene for romance."

According to the list, the most romantic hotel in Nevada is The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe. The website explains what makes this hotel so special:

"Located on the shores of Lake Tahoe, the Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe is a great place to escape for romance. In fact, there are special packages for nurturing and celebrating love that include champagne, dining at the onsite bistro, and deluxe spa treatments for two. Outdoor activities like golf and snowboarding can be enjoyed depending on the season, and it’s easy to experience all the culture of Lake Tahoe when at the lodge."

You can book your reservation on Trip Advisor's website.

Check out the full list of the most romantic hotels in each state on the Reader's Digest website.