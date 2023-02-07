Turkey, Syria Earthquakes Death Toll Soars As Search Continues

More than 5,100 people have died in relation to two massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria with the totals expected to continue growing as search efforts continue, NBC News reported on Tuesday (February 7) morning.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed at least 3,549 people were killed and at least 22,168 injured in relation to the earthquakes, while 8,000 were rescued from the rubble alive, during a speech updating the situation. The Ministry of Health in Syria confirmed at least 812 people were dead and at least 1,449 injured.

The White Helmets, a Syrian civil defense and medical group in opposition-held areas of the country, reported that more than 790 people were killed and more than 2,200 were injured in rebel-held territories.

The initial earthquake was reported to be centered about 20 miles from Gaziantep, a provincial capital city within Turkey and was the country's largest disaster since 1939, Erdogan announced on Monday (February 6). The first earthquake was reported to register at a 7.8 magnitude and the second at 7.5, NBC News reported.

A video shared online shows the exact moment a building in Turkey collapsed after the first of two massive earthquakes struck the region Monday morning.