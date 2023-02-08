Aaron Rodgers Responds To Ex-NFL Player's Criticism Of 'Darkness Retreat'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers called on others to "be curious" and "not judgmental" after former NFL offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz criticized his plan to take a "darkness retreat" while mulling his football future.

"We are all on our own path, and doing things like this helps me find a greater sense of peace and love for life. Love and respect to you," Rodgers quote-tweeted in response to Schwartz's post on Tuesday (February 7).

Rodgers announced that he's going on a four-day isolation and darkness retreat as he's "still in the art of contemplation about my future" during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday.

Schwartz quote-tweeted NFL reporter Ari Meirov's post regarding Rodgers' comments with, "Weird the Packers aren’t consulting more with the guy who needs to go on a 4 day darkness retreat to figure out whether he wants to play football…"