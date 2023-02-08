Aaron Rodgers Responds To Ex-NFL Player's Criticism Of 'Darkness Retreat'

By Jason Hall

February 8, 2023

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
Photo: Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers called on others to "be curious" and "not judgmental" after former NFL offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz criticized his plan to take a "darkness retreat" while mulling his football future.

"We are all on our own path, and doing things like this helps me find a greater sense of peace and love for life. Love and respect to you," Rodgers quote-tweeted in response to Schwartz's post on Tuesday (February 7).

Rodgers announced that he's going on a four-day isolation and darkness retreat as he's "still in the art of contemplation about my future" during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday.

Schwartz quote-tweeted NFL reporter Ari Meirov's post regarding Rodgers' comments with, "Weird the Packers aren’t consulting more with the guy who needs to go on a 4 day darkness retreat to figure out whether he wants to play football…"

Rodgers had specified that the retreat was "four nights of complete darkness" in a "little house" and that he has "a number of friends that have done it and had some profound experiences," which he had been contemplating doing for "a few years now."

Last Tuesday (January 31), Rodgers addressed "conversations" regarding a potential trade centered around him during his last appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

"It sounds like there's already conversations going on that aren't involving me, which is interesting...I'm not a part of those conversations right now," Rodgers said. "When I make up my mind one way or another then you guys and the Packers, not in that order, and everyone else will know at some point."

On January 29, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Packers would prefer "to move on from" Rodgers amid reports of a potential offseason trade.

The Packers are also reportedly committed to finding a trade partner and had "their next plan ready to go" should Rodgers request a trade, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million extension with the Packers last offseason amid previous reports of being disgruntled with the franchise. The 39-year-old was coming off back-to-back MVP seasons ahead of the 2022 NFL season, which resulted in Green Bay missing the playoffs after clinching a postseason berth during the previous three consecutive seasons and 11 of the past 13 years.

Schwartz announced his retirement in 2022 after not playing the entire 2021 season, following a decorated nine-year NFL career with the Cleveland Browns (2012-15) and Kansas City Chiefs (2016-2020) that included a Super Bowl LIV victory, as well as being selected as a first-team All-Pro in 2018 and three-time second-team All-Pro in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

