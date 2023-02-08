Aaron Rodgers Responds To Ex-NFL Player's Criticism Of 'Darkness Retreat'
By Jason Hall
February 8, 2023
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers called on others to "be curious" and "not judgmental" after former NFL offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz criticized his plan to take a "darkness retreat" while mulling his football future.
"We are all on our own path, and doing things like this helps me find a greater sense of peace and love for life. Love and respect to you," Rodgers quote-tweeted in response to Schwartz's post on Tuesday (February 7).
Rodgers announced that he's going on a four-day isolation and darkness retreat as he's "still in the art of contemplation about my future" during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday.
Schwartz quote-tweeted NFL reporter Ari Meirov's post regarding Rodgers' comments with, "Weird the Packers aren’t consulting more with the guy who needs to go on a 4 day darkness retreat to figure out whether he wants to play football…"
Be curious. Not judgmental.— Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) February 8, 2023
We are all on our own path, and doing things like this helps me find a greater sense of peace and love for life. Love and respect to you ❤️ # https://t.co/bsWU7Dphh5
Rodgers had specified that the retreat was "four nights of complete darkness" in a "little house" and that he has "a number of friends that have done it and had some profound experiences," which he had been contemplating doing for "a few years now."
"I'm still in the art of contemplation about my future.. after my isolation retreat I'll be ready to make a decision" ~ @AaronRodgers12#PMSinAZ pic.twitter.com/21uLlRDlQr— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 7, 2023
Last Tuesday (January 31), Rodgers addressed "conversations" regarding a potential trade centered around him during his last appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.
"It sounds like there's already conversations going on that aren't involving me, which is interesting...I'm not a part of those conversations right now," Rodgers said. "When I make up my mind one way or another then you guys and the Packers, not in that order, and everyone else will know at some point."
"I'm not a part of those conversations right now but when I make up my mind everybody will know"@AaronRodgers12 dives into the possibility of returning to the Packers #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/3e0QUXOGVZ— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 31, 2023
On January 29, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Packers would prefer "to move on from" Rodgers amid reports of a potential offseason trade.
An offseason trade of Aaron Rodgers remains an option for the Green Bay Packers for a variety of reasons:https://t.co/0XKiQp1Gn6— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2023
The Packers are also reportedly committed to finding a trade partner and had "their next plan ready to go" should Rodgers request a trade, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
#Packers made a commitment with QB Aaron Rodgers to find a trade partner if he indicates a desire to be traded, per @TomPelissero— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 29, 2023
Green Bay have "their next plan ready to go" in case Rodgers does moves on. pic.twitter.com/vsaEb8NDgr
Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million extension with the Packers last offseason amid previous reports of being disgruntled with the franchise. The 39-year-old was coming off back-to-back MVP seasons ahead of the 2022 NFL season, which resulted in Green Bay missing the playoffs after clinching a postseason berth during the previous three consecutive seasons and 11 of the past 13 years.
Schwartz announced his retirement in 2022 after not playing the entire 2021 season, following a decorated nine-year NFL career with the Cleveland Browns (2012-15) and Kansas City Chiefs (2016-2020) that included a Super Bowl LIV victory, as well as being selected as a first-team All-Pro in 2018 and three-time second-team All-Pro in 2016, 2017 and 2019.