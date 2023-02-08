Damar Hamlin Receives Special Honor
By Jason Hall
February 8, 2023
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin won the 2023 Alan Page Community Award on Wednesday, the National Football League Players Association announced on Wednesday (February 8).
"You’ve inspired so many @HamlinIsland—this ones for you. The 2023 Alan Page Community Award Winner," the NFLPA tweeted, along with several photos of Hamlin receiving the award.
Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest during a since-cancelled Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2. The second-year safety tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the January 2 game and got back to his feet before suddenly falling to the ground. A stretcher and ambulance came onto the field and CPR was administered by first responders.
Hamlin was hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and initially reported to be in critical condition before making a miraculous recovery, which coincided with an outpouring of support from players, coaches and fans. A GoFundMe page initially launched by Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation to support a toy drive prior to his medical situation -- and later to support his recovery after far exceeding its $2,500 goal -- raised more than $9 million.
The Pittsburgh native was released from UC Medical Center one week after suffering cardiac arrest and discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute after completing a series of tests and evaluations two days later.
Hamlin was in attendance for the Bills' Divisional Round Playoff loss to the Bengals last month and reported to be with the team "almost daily" amid his ongoing recovery, according to head coach Sean McDermott.