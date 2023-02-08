Gronk Says He'll Un-Retire As A Kicker On One Condition

By Jason Hall

February 8, 2023

Today - Season 71
Photo: Getty Images

Retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski teased the idea of making his football return as a kicker on one condition.

Gronkowski will attempt to kick a 25-yard field goal during the live broadcast of Super Bowl LVII as part of a promotion for FanDuel and joked that he would consider joining the Dallas Cowboys after a reporter implied that he'd fit the team's criteria if he makes the field goal.

"Jerry Jones, if I make this kick, please give me a call and I will come back and unretire as a kicker," Gronkowski said during FOX Sports' Media Day on Tuesday (February 7) via USA TODAY Sports.

The legendary tight end's joke referenced Cowboys kicker Brett Maher's record-setting four missed extra point attempts during the team's 31-14 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one of Gronkowski's former teams, in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs last month. Maher also missed an extra point attempt during the second quarter Dallas' 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers the following week, but finished the game with two made field goals on two attempts.

Gronkowski officially announced his retirement last June in a post shared on his social media accounts.

The four-time Super Bowl champion ranked third all-time among NFL tight ends in career touchdown receptions (92), fifth in receiving yards (9,286) and 10th in receptions (621) at the time of his retirement.

