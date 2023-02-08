Here's Where To Find Super Bowl Specials At Restaurants Around The Valley

By Ginny Reese

February 8, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

From discounted beverages and drinks to limited-time food selections, there are tons of specials happening around the Valley for Super Bowl weekend. ABC 15 compiled a list of Valley eateries that will have special deals for the big game.

Here's where to find Super Bowl specials at Valley eateries:

Modern Margarita

The eatery will have happy hour all day with beverages ranging from $5 to $8 and food ranging from $7 to $9.

The Bar Gilbert

The bar will have five domestic bottles for $15, five premium bottles for $20, and buckets with five Nütrl Seltzers for $25. The eatery's "famous burger and fries meal" will be only $10.

Eegee's

Guests can get a big game combo for just $7.99.

Streets of New York

Football calzones will be available for $12. For $50, guests can get a half pan of any two appetizers of their choice.

Pita Jungle

Guests can get a Pita Jungle game day platter starting at $49.

Pedal Haus Brewery

Guests can get $4 day Drinker Light Lagers, $5 Haus Margaritas, half-priced wings, and $4 Loaded Potato Skins from 3 p.m. until close.

Someburros

Guests will receive $5 off of their Fiesta Platters. Their half-gallons of margarita mixes will be just $13.95. Use code GAMEDAY.

Ground Control Gastropub

Guests can enjoy an all-day happy hour on February 12th and receive $2 off appetizers, full pour draft sizes of craft beer, wines by the glass, and cocktails.

Learn more about these deals on ABC 15's website.

