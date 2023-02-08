Tostitos Opening Pop-Up Restaurant In Arizona For Super Bowl Weekend

Tostitos is bringing a pop-up eatery to Arizona for Super Bowl weekend. Brand Innovators reported that Tost by Tostitos will offer a casual dining experience with a menu inspired by Tostitos' chips and dips. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence helped design the menu and will be stopping by the eatery while he is in Phoenix for the big game.

The eatery till be in town from February 9th through the 11th at the Roosevelt Row Welcome Center at 918 N 2nd Street in Phoenix. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Leslie Vesper, vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America, said:

"Being together with friends and family and enjoying really good food is one of the best parts of Super Bowl. As the official chip and dip of the NFL, Tostitos has always been part of game day traditions. This year, though, we want to show fans how they can elevate their Super Bowl celebration menus and use their favorite snacks in new and unexpected ways. At Tost by Tostitos, we’re taking our fan-favorite chips and dips and transforming them to be part of a meal. Because of our long standing partnership with the NFL, it makes sense for us to bring this experience to Super Bowl."

In addition to the restaurant, fans will be able to enter a sweepstakes by sharing their favorite Tostitos chip on their Instagram page with the hashtags #TostbyTostitos and #Sweepstakes.

Vesper said, "Through the giveaway, we’re helping one fan throw the ultimate Super Bowl get-together inspired by Tost by Tostitos." Tostitos will send all of the ingredients for the lucky winner to prepare a special dish at home.