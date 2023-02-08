John Legend Explains Why He Made Stripped-Down Versions Of His New Hits
By Tony M. Centeno
February 9, 2023
John Legend has performed in venues all around the world. No matter where he goes, there's one aspect of his shows that fans can't get enough of -- his intimate moments at the piano.
On Wednesday, February 8, the EGOT and host Shay Diddy reunited for iHeartRadio Presents: An Evening with John Legend. During the show, Legend turned his latest tunes off his LEGEND album into beautiful piano pieces. The setlist included songs like "All She Wanna Do," "Nervous" and "Honey," which all appear on his newest project LEGEND (Solo Sessions). He also took it back to his past classics like "Ordinary People" and "All of Me."
"I really love performing my songs stripped down and live," Legend said. "I live stripping the songs down to their essence, making it about my voice, the piano, the songwriting, the lyrics and my fans always love that part of my show when I have an intimate moment with the audience. So we decided to make solo versions of some of our favorite songs from LEGEND and hopefully the fans will love it."
His LEGEND album was first released last September. The double-disc LP features the likes of Rick Ross, JID, Free Nationals, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhené Aiko, Amber Mark, Jazmine Sullivan, Saweetie, Muni Long, Rapsody, and Ledisi.
