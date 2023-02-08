"I really love performing my songs stripped down and live," Legend said. "I live stripping the songs down to their essence, making it about my voice, the piano, the songwriting, the lyrics and my fans always love that part of my show when I have an intimate moment with the audience. So we decided to make solo versions of some of our favorite songs from LEGEND and hopefully the fans will love it."



His LEGEND album was first released last September. The double-disc LP features the likes of Rick Ross, JID, Free Nationals, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhené Aiko, Amber Mark, Jazmine Sullivan, Saweetie, Muni Long, Rapsody, and Ledisi.



If you're a die-hard John Legend fan, then make sure to listen to his LEGEND (Solo Sessions) album available on iHeartRadio now!

