LeBron's Record-Setting Jersey Estimated To Sell For $3 Million

The jersey worn by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James while setting the NBA all-time scoring record on Tuesday (February 7) night is estimated to possibly earn more than $3 million if it hits the auction block, Chris Ivy, the director of sports auctions at Heritage Auctions, told TMZ Sports.

"I believe this jersey is just as historic and desirable, if not more so," Ivy said. "So I would estimate it at more than $3 million."

The estimation comes weeks after the Miami Heat jersey worn by James during the 2013 NBA Finals sold for a record $3.7 million during a Sotheby's auction.

James surpassed Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul Jabar's previous record of 38,387 career points by scoring his 38,388th point on a jumper with 10.9 seconds remaining third period of the Lakers' 133-130 loss the Oklahoma City Thunder.