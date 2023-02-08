Louis Tomlinson Is Giving Fans A 'Raw & Real' Look At His Life

Louis Tomlinson announced the upcoming release of his documentary All Of Those Voices. On Wednesday, February 8th, the former One Direction member launched an Instagram account dedicated to the feature-length documentary film, which is set to hit cinemas worldwide on March 22nd. "All Of Those Voices takes a refreshingly raw and real look at Louis Tomlinson's musical journey," reads the synopsis on the film's official website. "Ditching the typical glossy sheen of celebrity documentaries, this film gives audiences an intimate and unvarnished view of Louis's life and career."

The doc will feature never-before-seen home movie footage and behind-the-scenes footage from Louis' successful 2022 World Tour. "From the highs of superstardom to the lows of personal tragedy, Louis' story is one of resilience and determination. The film explores his journey from a member of One Direction to a solo artist, capturing the challenges and triumphs that defined his path. The film also shows a side of Louis that fans have never seen before, as he grapples with the pressures of fame and the weight of his own voice."