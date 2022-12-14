Does it ever drive you crazy just how fast the night changes?

One Direction fans are absolutely being driven crazy after Louis Tomlinson performed the band's iconic hit "Night Changes" at his "Faith in the Future: Live in Concert" series in the UK on Monday (December 12). Videos making the rounds on social media even show Tomlinson bungling the lyrics a bit — but it's been a while, so we don't blame him!

Fans were so so so happy to hear this new rendition of the 1D favorite.

"HE DID WHAT," one fan commented.

"The way i would start bawling," said another.

"I CANNOT HANDLE THIS RN," another fan said.

The "Written All Over Your Face" singer has performed "Night Changes" a few times this year — and he's not the only one performing old 1D jams. Zayn Malik broke the internet twice this year when he sang "Night Changes" and "You and I." And of course, we can't forget that Harry Styles has included "What Makes You Beautiful" on his "Love On Tour" setlist. Tomlinson previously commented on Zayn singing old One Direction songs after having left the band in 2015. "It was great to see him reminiscing on the one direction days," he wrote on Twitter back in August.

Louis just released his sophomore solo studio album Faith in the Future on November 11 — and it's a total banger. Tomlinson will also embark on a world tour in the new year across the United States, Europe and the UK. Watch videos of Louis Tomlinson singing One Direction's "Night Changes" below: