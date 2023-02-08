Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo Announce Spring 2023 Tour Dates

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are hitting the road this Spring and we could not be more excited! According to Consequence Sound, the Rock 'n' Roll power duo recently announced a slew of dates for March and April. As part of the tour, they will be traveling to various cities across New York and New Jersey, Cherokee, North Carolina, Sarasota, Florida, St. Augustine, Florida, Clearwater, Florida, and Hollywood, Florida. After two months of solo shows, the duo will join P!NK for a stadium tour in July, August, and October.

The seven tour stops with P!NK include Boston, Massachusetts, Washington DC, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Chicago, Illinois, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Los Angeles, California. The first solo show of the tour will take place on March 9th, and will feature Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr., James Taylor, and more! Interested individuals will be able to enjoy the artists' greatest hits, but one song in particular will not be on the set list. Consequence Sound mentioned that 2022 was the very last year that Benatar will ever perform, "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," out of respect for victims of gun violence. The tour announcement arrived shortly after the duo's induction into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in November.

Tickets for Benatar and Giraldo's solo tour will go on sale at 10:00 a.m on February 10th.