Shaq's Fried Chicken Joint In Texas Is Almost Here, But He Needs Your Help

Shaq's fried chicken joint is opening soon in Houston and he's looking to build an "all-star team."

Big Chicken Houston is hiring ahead of its highly anticipated opening some time in February, KHOU reports. The restaurant is looking for management and hourly employees.

"We've been looking forward to this day since we signed the lease for the store, and we're ready to start building our all-star team," co-owner Fazil Malik said.

This Big Chicken location marks the second in the Lone Star State and the first to open as part of Shaq's planned expansion of 50 stores. The first Texas location can be found inside Austin's Moody Center. Other locations in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin are expected to open over the next seven years.