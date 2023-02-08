Shaq's Fried Chicken Joint In Texas Is Almost Here, But He Needs Your Help

By Dani Medina

February 8, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Shaq's fried chicken joint is opening soon in Houston and he's looking to build an "all-star team."

Big Chicken Houston is hiring ahead of its highly anticipated opening some time in February, KHOU reports. The restaurant is looking for management and hourly employees.

"We've been looking forward to this day since we signed the lease for the store, and we're ready to start building our all-star team," co-owner Fazil Malik said.

This Big Chicken location marks the second in the Lone Star State and the first to open as part of Shaq's planned expansion of 50 stores. The first Texas location can be found inside Austin's Moody Center. Other locations in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin are expected to open over the next seven years.

Big Chicken is known for the twist it puts on classic, childhood favorites like mac 'n cheese and sliders. "The food speaks for itself. The chicken breast for the sandwiches, the main engine, is the highest quality free-range and antibiotic-free. Most chicken sandwiches I’ve seen are made from chicken tenders. Once Texans taste this real chicken sandwich, they’ll be able to distinguish the difference and the distinction of this brand," Malik said.

Big Chicken Houston will be located at 9660 Westheimer Road.

If you're interested, apply here!

