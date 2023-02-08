This Is Nevada's Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food

There is nothing quite like a heaping helping of comfort food. And what better place to get it than the state's best "mom and pop" eatery?

LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food. The website states, "Dreaming of a down-home meal just like Mama used to make? Sometimes good old-fashioned comfort food is the only thing that will do and, fortunately, there are plenty of places across the States that dish up exactly that."

According to the list, the best mom and pop restaurant in Nevada is Lou's Diner in Las Vegas. The eatery has a charming interior with the most delicious food. LoveFOOD explains what makes this eatery so special:

"You might not associate Las Vegas with cutesy mom-and-pop spots – after all, it's better known for giant hotels serving steak and seafood buffets. However, Lou's Diner is a real treasure. Still family-owned and operated, it's been holding its own since 1969, and its popularity is cemented by the charming interiors, with shelves filled with porcelain trinkets and doilies, and the walls hung with patterned plates. The breakfast and lunch menu is temping too: it's a classic mix of hot and cold sandwiches, burgers, egg plates, French toast, and waffles."

Check out the full list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food on LoveFOOD's website.