This Is South Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint

Some of the best food you'll ever have can be found in restaurants tucked away from the well-traveled path, hidden gems waiting to show off a dish that you will remember for years to come. Cheapism searched around the country to find the best hole-in-the-wall chicken joints around, gathering a list of the top spot for each state. According to the site:

"We examined customer reviews and expert recommendations to find fried chicken joints in every state that offer fantastic chicken in an unpretentious atmosphere."

So which restaurant was named the best hole-in-the-wall fried chicken joint in South Carolina?

Bertha's Kitchen

This longtime favorite has been bringing the best comfort food to the Palmetto State for decades. Bertha's Kitchen in Charleston is waiting to serve up some of the best fried chicken you've ever had alongside some incredible soul food.

Bertha's Kitchen is located at 2332 Meeting Street Road in Charleston.

Here's what Cheapsim had to say:

"Housed in a humble blue-painted building in Windsor Place, Bertha's Kitchen offers classic Lowcountry soul food at a very reasonable price. The local favorite has been frying up chicken since 1979. You can expect a long line, but sides like red rice, sweet corn bread and lima beans make it worth the wait."

Check out Cheapism's full report to see the best hidden gem chicken joints around the country.