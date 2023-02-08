This Is Texas' Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food

There is nothing quite like a heaping helping of comfort food. And what better place to get it than the state's best "mom and pop" eatery?

LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food. The website states, "Dreaming of a down-home meal just like Mama used to make? Sometimes good old-fashioned comfort food is the only thing that will do and, fortunately, there are plenty of places across the States that dish up exactly that."

According to the list, the best mom and pop restaurant in Texas is Blue Bonnet Cafe in Marble Falls. The eatery has a charming interior with the most delicious food. LoveFOOD explains what makes this eatery so special:

"This Texas spot has really earned its stripes having been running for more than 90 years. It's been in its current location since 1946 and it's no stranger to 'best of' lists covering top breakfasts in Texas and beyond. That talked-about breakfast menu is served all day and includes items such as biscuits with gravy, omelets, cinnamon rolls, and donuts. It's well known and loved for delicious pies too."

