This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Alabama

By Jason Hall

February 8, 2023

Close up of woman opened her mouth to eat a cheese burger.
Photo: Getty Images

Sonic is the most popular fast food chain among Alabama residents, according to Cheapism.com.

The website compiled data to determine the top five fast food restaurants in each of the lower 48 states with Sonic selected as the No. 1 choice for Alabama.

"Sonic, headquartered in Oklahoma, dominates most of the Southern United States, including Alabama," Cheapism wrote. "Chick-fil-A, often considered a Southern chain, makes a strong showing in Alabama with third place."

Alabama's top five fast food chains are included below:

  1. Sonic
  2. McDonald's
  3. Chick-fil-A
  4. Taco Bell
  5. Subway

Sonic was also the top choice in Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Cheapism's top choices in each of the lower 48 states are included below:

  1. Alabama- Sonic
  2. Arizona- Sonic
  3. Arkansas- Sonic
  4. California- McDonald's
  5. Chick-fil-A
  6. Connecticut- Wendy's
  7. Delaware- Chick-fil-A
  8. Florida- Chick-fil-A
  9. Georgia- McDonald's
  10. Idaho- Sonic
  11. Illinois- Wendy's
  12. Indiana- Chick-fil-A
  13. Iowa- Taco Bell
  14. Kansas- Sonic
  15. Kentucky- Sonic
  16. Louisiana- Popeyes
  17. Maine- Taco Bell
  18. Maryland- Chick-fil-A
  19. Massachusetts- Taco Bell
  20. Michigan- Taco Bell
  21. Minnesota- Taco Bell
  22. Missisippi- Sonic
  23. Missouri- Sonic
  24. Montana- Wendy's
  25. Nebraska- Sonic
  26. Nevada- McDonald's
  27. New Hampshire- Taco Bell
  28. New Jersey- Wendy's
  29. New Mexico- Sonic
  30. New York- Wendy's
  31. North Carolina- McDonald's
  32. North Dakota- McDonald's
  33. Ohio- Taco Bell
  34. Oklahoma- Sonic
  35. Oregon- Taco Bell
  36. Pennsylvania- McDonald's
  37. Rhode Island- McDonald's
  38. South Carolina- Sonic
  39. South Dakota- Culver's
  40. Tennessee- Sonic
  41. Texas- Sonic
  42. Utah- Wendy's
  43. Vermont- Taco Bell
  44. Virginia- McDonald's
  45. Washington- Wendy's
  46. West Virginia- Wendy's
  47. Wisconsin- Culver's
  48. Wyoming- Wendy's
