This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Alabama

Sonic is the most popular fast food chain among Alabama residents, according to Cheapism.com.

The website compiled data to determine the top five fast food restaurants in each of the lower 48 states with Sonic selected as the No. 1 choice for Alabama.

"Sonic, headquartered in Oklahoma, dominates most of the Southern United States, including Alabama," Cheapism wrote. "Chick-fil-A, often considered a Southern chain, makes a strong showing in Alabama with third place."

Alabama's top five fast food chains are included below:

Sonic McDonald's Chick-fil-A Taco Bell Subway

Sonic was also the top choice in Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Cheapism's top choices in each of the lower 48 states are included below: