This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Massachusetts

Taco Bell is the most popular fast food chain among Massachusetts residents, according to Cheapism.com.

The website compiled data to determine the top five fast food restaurants in each of the lower 48 states with Taco Bell selected as the No. 1 choice for Massachusetts.

"Tacos, burritos and Crunchwraps are favorites in Massachusetts where Taco Bell is the most popular fast food," Cheapism wrote. "It joins three other states in the Northeast that also can't get enough of the Bell."

Massachusetts' top five fast food chains are included below:

Taco Bell Wendy's McDonald's Burger King Subway

Taco Bell was also the top choice in Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oregon and Vermont.

Cheapism's top choices in each of the lower 48 states are included below: