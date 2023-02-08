Valley Eateries Hosting Super Bowl Watch Parties

By Ginny Reese

February 8, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Watching the big game is much more enjoyable when you're surrounded by other fans who love sharing the unforgettable experience. Some bars around the Valley are hosting Super Bowl watch parties with special deals and limited-time food options just for Super Bowl weekend. Select eateries and bars will even have special events including field goal challenges, football tosses, corn hole, massive outdoor LED screens, and so much more.

ABC 15 compiled a list of places around the Valley hosting Super Bowl watch parties. Here's the list of eateries and where to find them:

Modern Margarita

4165 S. Gilbert Road and 5410 E. High Street

Pedal Haus Brewery

95 W Boston St in Chandler

Ground Control Gastropub

4860 n. Litchfield Rd. in Litchfield Park

Angry Crab Shack

2345 South Alma School Rd. Suite 106 Mesa, AZ 85210

Twin Peaks

2135 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016

The District at Desert Ridge Marketplace

21001 N. Tatum Blvd. in Phoenix

Tempe Marketplace

2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy in Tempe

Check out a list of Valley eateries that will have special deals for the big game.

