Valley Eateries Hosting Super Bowl Watch Parties
By Ginny Reese
February 8, 2023
Watching the big game is much more enjoyable when you're surrounded by other fans who love sharing the unforgettable experience. Some bars around the Valley are hosting Super Bowl watch parties with special deals and limited-time food options just for Super Bowl weekend. Select eateries and bars will even have special events including field goal challenges, football tosses, corn hole, massive outdoor LED screens, and so much more.
ABC 15 compiled a list of places around the Valley hosting Super Bowl watch parties. Here's the list of eateries and where to find them:
Modern Margarita
4165 S. Gilbert Road and 5410 E. High Street
Pedal Haus Brewery
95 W Boston St in Chandler
Ground Control Gastropub
4860 n. Litchfield Rd. in Litchfield Park
Angry Crab Shack
2345 South Alma School Rd. Suite 106 Mesa, AZ 85210
Twin Peaks
2135 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016
The District at Desert Ridge Marketplace
21001 N. Tatum Blvd. in Phoenix
Tempe Marketplace
2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy in Tempe
Check out a list of Valley eateries that will have special deals for the big game.