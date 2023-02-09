Chris Jones, Several Chiefs Players Battling Illnesses Ahead Of Super Bowl
By Jason Hall
February 9, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones said he and several teammates are feeling sick in the days ahead of their Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (February 8), NFL Network's James Palmer reported on Wednesday (February 8).
"Chris Jones told me he’s under the weather. Congestion, sore throat," Palmer tweeted. "But said he’ll be fine. Seemed like a few #chiefs players were battling a little something today."
Jones will serve as one of the Chiefs' six captains for Super Bowl LVII and is arguably the team's most important defensive player. The 28-year old is coming off a season in which he recorded a career best 44 tackles, as well as tying career highs in sacks (15.5) and QB hits (29).
Chris Jones told me he’s under the weather. Congestion, sore throat. But said he’ll be fine. Seemed like a few #chiefs players were battling a little something today.— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 8, 2023
Chris Jones hasn’t been feeling well. We’ll see today if that’s changed. But no matter what, he’s so important to this #chiefs defense on Sunday. He’ll line up all over the DL. My report on @gmfb pic.twitter.com/nsLEIQaw6F— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 9, 2023
Jones didn't specifically mention which players were also feeling under the weather.
Chiefs Heavy on Sports reporter Devon Clements acknowledged that quarterback and MVP finalist Patrick Mahomes "sounded like" he had "the sniffles" while addressing reporters on Tuesday (February 7), but there was no confirmation that Mahomes was dealing with an illness of any sort.
Sounds like #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has the sniffles.— Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) February 7, 2023
The quarterback is, however, reported to be "doing really well" after suffering a high ankle sprain during Kansas City's AFC Divisional Round win against the Jacksonville Jaguars last month, according to head coach Andy Reid via USA TODAY Sports.
The Chiefs are aiming to win their third Super Bowl in franchise history, as well as their second in a four-year span, having won Super Bowl LIV in February 2020. The Eagles will look to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history, having won their first during Super Bowl LII in February 2018.