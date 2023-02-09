Chris Jones, Several Chiefs Players Battling Illnesses Ahead Of Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones said he and several teammates are feeling sick in the days ahead of their Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (February 8), NFL Network's James Palmer reported on Wednesday (February 8).

"Chris Jones told me he’s under the weather. Congestion, sore throat," Palmer tweeted. "But said he’ll be fine. Seemed like a few #chiefs players were battling a little something today."

Jones will serve as one of the Chiefs' six captains for Super Bowl LVII and is arguably the team's most important defensive player. The 28-year old is coming off a season in which he recorded a career best 44 tackles, as well as tying career highs in sacks (15.5) and QB hits (29).