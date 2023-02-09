Justin Timberlake Distracts Jessica Biel From Her Workout With A Dance

By Rebekah Gonzalez

February 9, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Jessica Biel is serious about her workouts but she almost cracked when her husband Justin Timberlake attempted to distract her. In the actress' latest workout video, she's in the zone during an intense leg workout when Timberlake stands across the room from her and starts busting some moves. "Justin, stop," Jessica says as she laughs in the video shot by her trainer Ben Bruno. The former *NSYNC member says, "What? What? It's not distracting." Jessica shared the video on her Instagram with the caption, "In the gym with @benbrunotraining… and some other guy who won't stop distracting me!!"

Bruno also shared the video with his own caption. "@jessicabiel is such a bada--," he gushed. "This 3-way lunge matrix is hard enough as it is, let alone with @justintimberlake trying to distract you with his dancing 😂."

Last year, Biel and Timberlake celebrated their 10th anniversary with a vow renewal ceremony in Italy. "It was very intimate," she said on Today with Hoda & Jenna. "It was very small, a couple of our friends, and we literally barely put this thing together. We almost canceled it," she revealed. "We thought, 'This is silly, are we going to feel goofy doing this?' And actually, it was so moving. I felt like, 'Wow, we're going to keep doing this. Look at us!' It felt really nice."

The couple said "I Do" at a lavish Italian wedding in October 2012. Since then, they have welcomed two sons, 7-year-old Silas, and 2-year-old Phineas. Even though they have been married for a decade, they still make it a point to date. "I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like: ‘Oh my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life. I just feel really proud of it," Biel said of their relationship in April 2022.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.