Justin Timberlake Distracts Jessica Biel From Her Workout With A Dance
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 9, 2023
Jessica Biel is serious about her workouts but she almost cracked when her husband Justin Timberlake attempted to distract her. In the actress' latest workout video, she's in the zone during an intense leg workout when Timberlake stands across the room from her and starts busting some moves. "Justin, stop," Jessica says as she laughs in the video shot by her trainer Ben Bruno. The former *NSYNC member says, "What? What? It's not distracting." Jessica shared the video on her Instagram with the caption, "In the gym with @benbrunotraining… and some other guy who won't stop distracting me!!"
Bruno also shared the video with his own caption. "@jessicabiel is such a bada--," he gushed. "This 3-way lunge matrix is hard enough as it is, let alone with @justintimberlake trying to distract you with his dancing 😂."
Last year, Biel and Timberlake celebrated their 10th anniversary with a vow renewal ceremony in Italy. "It was very intimate," she said on Today with Hoda & Jenna. "It was very small, a couple of our friends, and we literally barely put this thing together. We almost canceled it," she revealed. "We thought, 'This is silly, are we going to feel goofy doing this?' And actually, it was so moving. I felt like, 'Wow, we're going to keep doing this. Look at us!' It felt really nice."
The couple said "I Do" at a lavish Italian wedding in October 2012. Since then, they have welcomed two sons, 7-year-old Silas, and 2-year-old Phineas. Even though they have been married for a decade, they still make it a point to date. "I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like: ‘Oh my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life. I just feel really proud of it," Biel said of their relationship in April 2022.