Justin Timberlake Shares Sweet Tribute To Jessica Biel For 10th Anniversary
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 20, 2022
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel celebrated their 10th anniversary this week and to celebrate, the hitmaker posted a heartfelt tribute to his wife. On Wednesday, October 20th, JT shared various photos and videos of the two of them.
"10 years ain’t enough! You make me a better husband and father every day!" Timberlake wrote. "I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!"
The sweet post showed photos of the couple hiking, posting together on the red carpet, dressed down at an intimate dinner party, and an adorable video of them having a Lady and the Tramp spaghetti moment.
Timberlake's famous friends took to the comment section to congratulate the couple of 10 years of marriage. "So cute together! Happy 10 year anniversary!" Paris Hilton wrote with a red heart emoji. Juicy J also chimed in writing, "My guy happy anniversary mane." The legendary Quincy Jones commented with a simple red heart emoji.
Timberlake and Biel started dating in January 2007 before they became engaged in December 2011. They tied the knot back in October of 2012 with a lavish Italian wedding. They share two sons, one of which was born in April 2015 and another in July 2020.
Biel opened up about their relationship in an April interview with Access Hollywood, "I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like: ‘Oh my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life. I just feel really proud of it.”