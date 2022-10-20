Justin Timberlake Shares Sweet Tribute To Jessica Biel For 10th Anniversary

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel celebrated their 10th anniversary this week and to celebrate, the hitmaker posted a heartfelt tribute to his wife. On Wednesday, October 20th, JT shared various photos and videos of the two of them.

"10 years ain’t enough! You make me a better husband and father every day!" Timberlake wrote. "I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!"

The sweet post showed photos of the couple hiking, posting together on the red carpet, dressed down at an intimate dinner party, and an adorable video of them having a Lady and the Tramp spaghetti moment.