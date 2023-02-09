This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Virginia

McDonald's is the most popular fast food chain among Virginia residents, according to Cheapism.com.

The website compiled data to determine the top five fast food restaurants in each of the lower 48 states with McDonald's selected as the No. 1 choice for Virginia.

"Happy Meals are on the menu for a lot of families in Virginia, where McDonald's is the most popular fast food spot," Cheapism wrote. "Taco Bell and Chick-fil-A take the second and third spots in the list."

Virginia's top five fast food chains are included below:

McDonald's Taco Bell Chick-fil-A Wendy's Subway

McDonald's was also the top choice in California, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

Cheapism's top choices in each of the lower 48 states are included below: