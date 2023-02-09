This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Virginia
By Jason Hall
February 9, 2023
McDonald's is the most popular fast food chain among Virginia residents, according to Cheapism.com.
The website compiled data to determine the top five fast food restaurants in each of the lower 48 states with McDonald's selected as the No. 1 choice for Virginia.
"Happy Meals are on the menu for a lot of families in Virginia, where McDonald's is the most popular fast food spot," Cheapism wrote. "Taco Bell and Chick-fil-A take the second and third spots in the list."
Virginia's top five fast food chains are included below:
- McDonald's
- Taco Bell
- Chick-fil-A
- Wendy's
- Subway
McDonald's was also the top choice in California, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.
Cheapism's top choices in each of the lower 48 states are included below:
- Alabama- Sonic
- Arizona- Sonic
- Arkansas- Sonic
- California- McDonald's
- Colorado- Chick-fil-A
- Connecticut- Wendy's
- Delaware- Chick-fil-A
- Florida- Chick-fil-A
- Georgia- McDonald's
- Idaho- Sonic
- Illinois- Wendy's
- Indiana- Chick-fil-A
- Iowa- Taco Bell
- Kansas- Sonic
- Kentucky- Sonic
- Louisiana- Popeyes
- Maine- Taco Bell
- Maryland- Chick-fil-A
- Massachusetts- Taco Bell
- Michigan- Taco Bell
- Minnesota- Taco Bell
- Missisippi- Sonic
- Missouri- Sonic
- Montana- Wendy's
- Nebraska- Sonic
- Nevada- McDonald's
- New Hampshire- Taco Bell
- New Jersey- Wendy's
- New Mexico- Sonic
- New York- Wendy's
- North Carolina- McDonald's
- North Dakota- McDonald's
- Ohio- Taco Bell
- Oklahoma- Sonic
- Oregon- Taco Bell
- Pennsylvania- McDonald's
- Rhode Island- McDonald's
- South Carolina- Sonic
- South Dakota- Culver's
- Tennessee- Sonic
- Texas- Sonic
- Utah- Wendy's
- Vermont- Taco Bell
- Virginia- McDonald's
- Washington- Wendy's
- West Virginia- Wendy's
- Wisconsin- Culver's
- Wyoming- Wendy's