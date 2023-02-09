Tom Morello Jokes About Rage Against The Machine's 5th Rock Hall Nomination

Rage Against The Machine were once again nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This nod marks their fifth; however, the band has yet to be inducted. While this might upset some artists, Tom Morello seemed to be in good spirits about it during a recent interview, opting to make a joke instead of lament not being inducted (yet).

“This is Rage Against the Machine’s fifth nomination. So always the bridesmaid, never the bride in a way,” he quipped during a joint interview with Måneskin. “It’s an honor, and it’s great for the fans, and it’s something my mom would be very happy [about].”

Other class of 2023 nominees are Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliot, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Soundgarden, the Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, the White Stripes and Warren Zevon.

Voting will be done by a group of more than 1,000 Rock Hall of Famers and members of the music industry. Fans can cast their votes via Vote.RockHall.com. The inductees will be announced in May, along with the location of this year's ceremony.

Elsewhere in the interview, the guitarist praised Måneskin, with whom he collaborated on a single called "GOSSIP" off their recently released album RUSH!

“It’s an unusual thing in 2023 to have a rock and roll band that has songs on the radio," Morello said. "Then to have a song on the radio that has not one, but two guitar solos in it. It really is an anomaly in this day and age.”