GloRilla Escapes Irate Fans Who Threw Drinks At Her During Club Appearance

By Tony M. Centeno

February 10, 2023

GloRilla
Photo: Getty Images

Some club goers were extremely upset after GloRilla showed up to an event in the Bay Area that she was allegedly supposed to perform at, and left without touching the mic.

According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, February 9, Glo was booked for a show at New Karibbean City nightclub in Oakland. Club promoter Con B claimed he paid the "FNF" rapper $30,000 to perform at the venue on Wednesday night. GloRilla definitely made an appearance at the club, but fans began to throw drinks and spit at the rapper as she made her way out the door without even talking to the crowd.

"F**k you, b***h," one woman is heard screaming after someone threw a drink at Glo.

Con B specifically promoted her performance (not hosting or a walkthrough) on social media on the day of the event. B told TMZ he paid an executive from Glo's label CMG $30,000 to have her belt out some of her top-charting hits. He wants a full refund, but that might be a difficult request based on GloRilla and her label boss Yo Gotti's thoughts on the matter.

"Ain’t no ho spit on s**t !!!!! Ask dat ho how ha face feel doe," Glo tweeted. "No way you think I’m performing when you paid for a hosting crazy tail self"

"30K to perform [laughing emojis] U must booked lil Glo NOT Big Glo #CMG," Yo Gotti wrote in a comment on an Instagram post about the incident.

A source told the outlet that GloRilla wasn't contractually bound to hitting the stage at the club despite the $30,000 payout. She's been on tour so the Oakland club was just her second stop of the night after she actually performed at another venue in San Francisco.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.