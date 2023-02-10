Some club goers were extremely upset after GloRilla showed up to an event in the Bay Area that she was allegedly supposed to perform at, and left without touching the mic.



According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, February 9, Glo was booked for a show at New Karibbean City nightclub in Oakland. Club promoter Con B claimed he paid the "FNF" rapper $30,000 to perform at the venue on Wednesday night. GloRilla definitely made an appearance at the club, but fans began to throw drinks and spit at the rapper as she made her way out the door without even talking to the crowd.