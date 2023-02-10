This Gas Station Ranking Will Shock You If You're From Texas

Buc-ee's is known for its clean bathrooms, fun experiences and delicious food. The rest of the country doesn't totally agree, though.

Payless Power compiled a list of America's favorite gas stations based on cleanliness, price, food quality and customer service — and it will shock you if you're from Texas. To do it, they surveyed 1,011 Americans about their gas station preferences.

America's favorite overall gas station is Costco, according to the report. Buc-ee's didn't even crack the top 10 which includes Love's, Shell, 7-Eleven and Wawa.

When it comes to spending time at a gas station at every visit, Buc-ee's comes in at No. 6 while the No. 1 spot belongs to Wawa. The overall best rated stop was Costco, but Buc-ee's came in second place.

Here's when it gets interesting: Buc-ee's is ranked No. 3 in terms of cleanliness — something that the travel center prides itself on. No. 1 was Costco. When it comes to price, Buc-ee's is also ranked third. For best food quality, Buc-ee's is ranked No. 1 behind Wawa — does America not appreciate Beaver Nuggets and brisket sandwiches?!

The good news is when it comes to customer service, Buc-ee's was the top dog, or should we say beaver?

Check out the full report.