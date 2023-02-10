This Is The Best Date Night Restaurant In Georgia

Is it a table for two kind of weekend? It's not quite Valentine's Day, but you don't really need an excuse to go on a fun date! If you are in the process of planning a romantic evening with your plus one, look no further than the best date night restaurant in the entire state. Be it atmosphere, menu, or spirits, something about this location keeps patrons coming back for more.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best date night restaurant in all of Georgia is Cha Bella located in Savannah. This restaurant serves freshly prepared farm to table meals including shrimp risotto, and steak, and is known for its uniquely romantic "plant-filled" patio.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best date night restaurant in the entire state:

"The elegant gardens of this farm-to-table restaurant look like something from the pages of a glossy magazine. Sit outside on the plant-filled patio or grab a table in the equally lovely dining room, filled with perfectly mismatched vintage furniture and chandeliers. Favorite dishes include the perfectly cooked and seasoned 8oz filet of beef and the shrimp risotto."

