Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Gorgeous Engagement Ring: See The Pics

Vanessa Hudgens is getting married! The High School Musical alum confirmed reports that she and now-fiancé MLB star Cole Tucker are tying the knot after he recently popped the question.

Hudgens took to her Instagram on Thursday (February 9) to show off her gorgeous new diamond engagement ring in new photos. In the first pic, she can be seen blowing a kiss to the camera and showing off her new bling as Tucker grins, arms wrapped around his soon-to-be wife. The second photo is a clearer image of the ring massive rectangle diamond on a slim gold band, the glittering lights of Paris shining in the background.

"YES. We couldn't be happier 🤍," she captioned the post.