Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Gorgeous Engagement Ring: See The Pics
By Sarah Tate
February 10, 2023
Vanessa Hudgens is getting married! The High School Musical alum confirmed reports that she and now-fiancé MLB star Cole Tucker are tying the knot after he recently popped the question.
Hudgens took to her Instagram on Thursday (February 9) to show off her gorgeous new diamond engagement ring in new photos. In the first pic, she can be seen blowing a kiss to the camera and showing off her new bling as Tucker grins, arms wrapped around his soon-to-be wife. The second photo is a clearer image of the ring massive rectangle diamond on a slim gold band, the glittering lights of Paris shining in the background.
"YES. We couldn't be happier 🤍," she captioned the post.
News of the couple's engagement first started circulating earlier this month after a report from TMZ Sports stated a source claimed Tucker proposed sometime at the end of 2022 while they were in Paris, likely sometime in November. The Princess Switch star and Colorado Rockies player have been dating since 2020, with the former being spotted supporting her man at his games over the years.
Both Hudgens and Tucker seem to be keeping busy amid their engagement. Tucker recently signed as a free agent with the Rockies in the offseason, while Hudgens teased a possible new project where she posed as a Lady Gaga lookalike.