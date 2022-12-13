Vanessa Hudgens Looks Like Lady Gaga In Surprising New Selfie
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 13, 2022
Vanessa Hudgens is trying out a bold new look and fans can't help but notice that it makes her look very similar to the ultimate queen of bold new looks: Lady Gaga. The High School Musical alum shared the new selfie on her Instagram late Monday night (December 12th).
The photo shows her rocking a platinum-blonde wig, dark red lipstick, and bleached eyebrows, as well as a black latex jacket and a gold cuff choker necklace. "Who even is she," Hudgens captioned the post.
Fans took to the comments to point out that she resembles Gaga, with many adding that she looks specifically like Gaga's character in American Horry Story: Hotel. "Haus of Hudgens," one fan wrote, referring to the "Born This Way" singer's Haus of Gaga. "She's giving Lady Gaga for sure!" wrote another.
Hudgens didn't say if the look was intentionally a nod to Gaga or if it's part of an upcoming project she's working on. Hopefully, we'll get to see more shots of Hudgens in the edgy look because it suits her well. The actress recently hosted the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and is reportedly getting ready to star in a movie about her "intimate journey into the supernatural realm."
As for Gaga, you likely already know that one of her Born This Way deep cuts "Bloody Mary" is seeing a surge of popularity as fans and celebs (including Gaga) alike take on the TikTok Wednesday dance trend inspired by Netflix's hit Wednesday series. Camila Cabello was the latest celebrity to get in on the trend.