Vanessa Hudgens Looks Like Lady Gaga In Surprising New Selfie

Vanessa Hudgens is trying out a bold new look and fans can't help but notice that it makes her look very similar to the ultimate queen of bold new looks: Lady Gaga. The High School Musical alum shared the new selfie on her Instagram late Monday night (December 12th).

The photo shows her rocking a platinum-blonde wig, dark red lipstick, and bleached eyebrows, as well as a black latex jacket and a gold cuff choker necklace. "Who even is she," Hudgens captioned the post.

Fans took to the comments to point out that she resembles Gaga, with many adding that she looks specifically like Gaga's character in American Horry Story: Hotel. "Haus of Hudgens," one fan wrote, referring to the "Born This Way" singer's Haus of Gaga. "She's giving Lady Gaga for sure!" wrote another.