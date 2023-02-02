Vanessa Hudgens & MLB Player Cole Tucker Are Engaged

Vanessa Hudgens and her boyfriend, Colorado Rockies player Cole Tucker are engaged! According to a report from TMZ Sports, the couple is taking their relationship to the next level. A source told the outlet that Tucker got down on one knee sometimes at the end of 2022. While it's currently unclear when the question was popped, it reportedly went down in the city of love, Paris, sometime in November.

The High School Musical star and the MLB player first started dating in 2020. The actress has often been spotted at his games over the past couple of years. Most recently, Tucker shared a sweet photo of Hudgens wrapping him in a hug on the field. Hudgens also shared a candid photo of the couple looking into each other's eyes at a party with the heartfelt caption, "I’ll stop the world and melt with you ❤️🥰."