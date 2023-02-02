Vanessa Hudgens & MLB Player Cole Tucker Are Engaged
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 2, 2023
Vanessa Hudgens and her boyfriend, Colorado Rockies player Cole Tucker are engaged! According to a report from TMZ Sports, the couple is taking their relationship to the next level. A source told the outlet that Tucker got down on one knee sometimes at the end of 2022. While it's currently unclear when the question was popped, it reportedly went down in the city of love, Paris, sometime in November.
The High School Musical star and the MLB player first started dating in 2020. The actress has often been spotted at his games over the past couple of years. Most recently, Tucker shared a sweet photo of Hudgens wrapping him in a hug on the field. Hudgens also shared a candid photo of the couple looking into each other's eyes at a party with the heartfelt caption, "I’ll stop the world and melt with you ❤️🥰."
Hudgens and Tucker have yet to confirm the engagement but the baseball star was recently signed as a free agent with the Rockies this offseason which means he'll have some downtime to plan a wedding.
As for Hudgens, she most recently co-hosted the 30th MTV Movie & TV Awards in June of 2022. Toward the end of last year, Hudgens teased an unnamed upcoming project in which she rocked a platinum-blonde wig, dark red lipstick, and bleached eyebrows, as well as a black latex jacket and a gold cuff choker necklace. Fans took to the comments to point out that she resembles Gaga, with many adding that she looks specifically like Gaga's character in American Horry Story: Hotel. Hudgens is also reportedly getting ready to star in a movie about her "intimate journey into the supernatural realm."