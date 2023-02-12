US Military Shoots Down Another High-Altitude Object: Report
By Jason Hall
February 12, 2023
The United States military reportedly shot down another high-altitude object on Sunday (February 12) afternoon, the fourth such incident in a span of less than one week, multiple officials confirmed to ABC News.
The unidentified object was located over Lake Huron, according to the report. The Federal Aviation Administration had briefly banned civilian air traffic and declared a "national defense airspace" over parts of Lake Michigan in northern Wisconsin on Sunday.
"There is a temporary flight restriction currently over Lake Michigan," NBC News' Monica Alba said at the time. "The reason that this is important is because they site in that restriction that it is due to department of defense activity, so that was the same language that was given last night when the FAA announced this temporary restriction, again, eventually they lifted that."
BREAKING: The FAA has temporarily closed down the airspace over the northern part of Lake Michigan, due to "department of defense activity." Monica Alba reports the latest. pic.twitter.com/U2hpLVojCL— MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 12, 2023
Alba added that the FAA "basically summarized" the previous restriction in Montana "as saying 'we were reviewing everything but it was simply too dark to tell' what they had potentially raised as a flag" and that the agency "needed to wait for conditions to improve to observe an unidentified flying object."
On Friday (February 10), the U.S. military shot down an unidentified object flying over Alaska near the Canadian border. There have been four incidents of objects flying over North America before being shot down since the initial suspected Chinese spy balloon on February 6.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.