US Military Shoots Down Another High-Altitude Object: Report

The United States military reportedly shot down another high-altitude object on Sunday (February 12) afternoon, the fourth such incident in a span of less than one week, multiple officials confirmed to ABC News.

The unidentified object was located over Lake Huron, according to the report. The Federal Aviation Administration had briefly banned civilian air traffic and declared a "national defense airspace" over parts of Lake Michigan in northern Wisconsin on Sunday.

"There is a temporary flight restriction currently over Lake Michigan," NBC News' Monica Alba said at the time. "The reason that this is important is because they site in that restriction that it is due to department of defense activity, so that was the same language that was given last night when the FAA announced this temporary restriction, again, eventually they lifted that."