Roseanne Barr Slides Into A$AP Rocky's DMs To 'Shoot Her Shot'
By Logan DeLoye
February 12, 2023
Actress and comedian Roseanne Barr recently tried "shooting her shot" with A$AP Rocky by sending him a direct message that was certainly straight to the point. She messaged A$AP Rocky on Instagram saying, "Call me when you get tired of Rihanna." Despite not immediately receiving a reply, supportive fans responded in the comment section with, "Doesn't hurt to try," and "I'm here for this."
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky officially welcomed their baby boy into the world on May 13, 2022. Not even a year after the birth of their child, Rihanna will perform during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show on Sunday February 12. During the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Press Conference, Rihanna detailed the amount of energy that she has put into prepping for the show.
"I have been so focused on the Super bowl. I totally forgot that my birthday is coming up. I totally forgot about Valentine's Day... I'm just like Super Bowl, Super Bowl, Super Bowl. It's a lot of preparation, a lot of moving parts. This is the week that it is really being tested. We're just tightening up everything."
Aside from frequenting A$AP Rocky's DMs, Barr has been working on a new special for fans titled, Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! that will be available to stream on the Fox Nation app on February 13th. Barr took to Instagram to announce the special, mentioning that not only was she excited to do this special for her fans, but also for the people who hate her.