Roseanne Barr Slides Into A$AP Rocky's DMs To 'Shoot Her Shot'

Actress and comedian Roseanne Barr recently tried "shooting her shot" with A$AP Rocky by sending him a direct message that was certainly straight to the point. She messaged A$AP Rocky on Instagram saying, "Call me when you get tired of Rihanna." Despite not immediately receiving a reply, supportive fans responded in the comment section with, "Doesn't hurt to try," and "I'm here for this."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky officially welcomed their baby boy into the world on May 13, 2022. Not even a year after the birth of their child, Rihanna will perform during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show on Sunday February 12. During the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Press Conference, Rihanna detailed the amount of energy that she has put into prepping for the show.

"I have been so focused on the Super bowl. I totally forgot that my birthday is coming up. I totally forgot about Valentine's Day... I'm just like Super Bowl, Super Bowl, Super Bowl. It's a lot of preparation, a lot of moving parts. This is the week that it is really being tested. We're just tightening up everything."