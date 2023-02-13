Ice Spice Is Flattered By Viral Drawing Of Her Done By North West

Seemingly everything that Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West post on their joint TikTok account goes viral. Whether it's for showing off Kim's natural hair color or any number of adorable mother-daughter activities they've done it's a good bet that whatever they post will go viral pretty quickly. The most recent example was posted earlier today, an impressive drawing of rapper Ice Spice done by North herself.

Turns out fans weren't the only ones impressed by North's drawing ability, Ice Spice herself has apparently seen the drawing and when TMZ caught up with her she had nothing but praise for it. When asked if the saw the drawing the 'Munch' rapper said: "I did, it was so cute thank you North." She followed it up by calling North an artist and saying she's "so talented," a big endorsement from one of the breakout stars of hip hop in 2022.