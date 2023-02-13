JAY-Z and his eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter only hung out on the sidelines during the Super Bowl for brief time, but their latest father-daughter shenanigans have made them the center of attention once again.



On Sunday night, February 12, Hov and his 11-year-old daughter were spotted out on the field taking photos before kickoff at Super Bowl LVII. The two shared a new touching moment when the Brooklyn MC acted as his daughter's photographer by snapping shots of her by the in-zone. Video footage shows Blue taking the lead as she's seen directing her father on which angles to capture while he's squatted down to the floor.