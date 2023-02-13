JAY-Z Acts As Blue Ivy's Personal Photographer At The Super Bowl
By Tony M. Centeno
February 13, 2023
JAY-Z and his eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter only hung out on the sidelines during the Super Bowl for brief time, but their latest father-daughter shenanigans have made them the center of attention once again.
On Sunday night, February 12, Hov and his 11-year-old daughter were spotted out on the field taking photos before kickoff at Super Bowl LVII. The two shared a new touching moment when the Brooklyn MC acted as his daughter's photographer by snapping shots of her by the in-zone. Video footage shows Blue taking the lead as she's seen directing her father on which angles to capture while he's squatted down to the floor.
Jay Z helping Blue Ivy get her pictures off during the Superbowl pic.twitter.com/G1uYI9WCXV— 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) February 12, 2023
Both JAY-Z and Blue rocked black shades on the field. The multifaceted mogul was spotted wearing a Roc Nation hoodie while his daughter sported a 2Pac graphic t-shirt, black hat, gold necklace and red-and-white Nike dunks. After she leaped in the air for the perfect Instagram-able shot, you can see Blue review the photos her dad took. Blue shook her head in disapproval and all Hov could do was crack a smile.
"Was it live?" Blue can be heard saying in another video.
Blue Ivy has mastered the art of commanding her parent's attention while inadvertently attracting the eyes of millions of their fans. The last time she stole the show was when she appeared with her mother Beyoncé during the historic Grammy winner's lavish performance in Dubai. Blue wore a shimmering red dress as she stood hand-in-hand with her mom as they performed "Brown Skin Girl" live for the first time. Their award-winning record made its debut on The Lion King: The Gift album in 2019 and also appearance in Beyoncé's visual album Black Is King in 2020.
See more footage of JAY-Z and Blue Ivy Carter's hilarious #GirlDad moment at the Super Bowl below.
blue ivy needs a new photographer cause i don’t think whoever this is is cutting it pic.twitter.com/4SPe7zenP4— αηgεℓα вαssεтт sтαη αccσυηт (@heyyitsjanea) February 13, 2023