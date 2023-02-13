Michigan State Shooting Suspect Dead
By Jason Hall
February 14, 2023
The suspect linked to the fatal shooting on the Michigan State University campus "died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound," the Michigan State University Police Department confirmed during a press conference early Tuesday (February 14) morning.
"It is confirmed that he is deceased," Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman announced.
"Again, to reiterate the update, there is no threat to campus," Rozman added. "We believe there to only be one shooter in this incident and there is no longer a need to shelter in place on campus. There is no longer a threat on campus."
FOX 2 Detroit had initially reported that a suspect linked to the campus shooting had died after an hours-long manhunt prior to the department's confirmation.
The confirmation came shortly after the Michigan State Police Department had previously confirmed three people had died and released suspect photos in relation to multiple shootings on the Michigan State University campus in East Lansing Monday (February 13) night.
The three confirmed fatalities are "in addition to the five victims" previously reported to have been transferred to Sparrow Hospital with injuries sustained in relation to shootings near Berkey Hall and IM East gym. The department also shared two photos of the lone suspect in relation to the shooting, who was described as "a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim."
UPDATE: There are 3 confirmed fatalities. This is in addition to the 5 victims who have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/on3iPHhsfK— MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023
SUSPECT PHOTOS: The suspect is a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim. pic.twitter.com/9blppnX5U3— MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023
The department confirmed that "Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall" had all been cleared as of Monday evening. Campus police initially said shots were reported to have been fired near Berkey Hall and advised students to shelter in place.
Michigan State students were urged to "secure in place" as authorities continued to search for a suspect.
"Run, Hide, Fight. Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option," an alert sent to students at around 8:30 p.m. ET Monday night stated via NBC News.
Another shooting was reported at IM East at around 8:26 p.m., which resulted in multiple injuries, according to the department. The Michigan State Police Department said the campus would be closed for 48 hours until further notice.