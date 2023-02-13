Michigan State Shooting Suspect Dead

The suspect linked to the fatal shooting on the Michigan State University campus "died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound," the Michigan State University Police Department confirmed during a press conference early Tuesday (February 14) morning.

"It is confirmed that he is deceased," Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman announced.

"Again, to reiterate the update, there is no threat to campus," Rozman added. "We believe there to only be one shooter in this incident and there is no longer a need to shelter in place on campus. There is no longer a threat on campus."

FOX 2 Detroit had initially reported that a suspect linked to the campus shooting had died after an hours-long manhunt prior to the department's confirmation.

The confirmation came shortly after the Michigan State Police Department had previously confirmed three people had died and released suspect photos in relation to multiple shootings on the Michigan State University campus in East Lansing Monday (February 13) night.

The three confirmed fatalities are "in addition to the five victims" previously reported to have been transferred to Sparrow Hospital with injuries sustained in relation to shootings near Berkey Hall and IM East gym. The department also shared two photos of the lone suspect in relation to the shooting, who was described as "a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim."