North West Shows Off Drawing Skills With Impressive Portrait Of Ice Spice

Last year, The Kardashians star took to her Twitter account to show off another one of North's creative passions. She shared several photos of North working on Yeezy-inspired sketches. The 9-year-old can be seen holding the "alien-like" sketches which also have 3D braids glued onto them. North's artistic talents also lend well to makeup. Last summer, she impressively transformed Kim into "Mommy Minion." North turned Kim's face completely yellow before carefully adding black, round glasses and blue lipstick for the complete minion look.

More recently, North gave her younger sister Chicago a makeover inspired by her own style and wardrobe. "Turning my sister to me," she wrote in the caption. The short video features Chicago running out from behind a corner wearing a full Batgirl costume. She then returns wearing an outfit styled by her sister. The makeover included sunglasses, a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts with the Rolling Stones logo, and a black purse that almost hit the floor as the 4-year-old adorably walked around with it over her shoulder.