North West Shows Off Drawing Skills With Impressive Portrait Of Ice Spice
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 13, 2023
North West is showing off her drawing skills in her latest Tiktok. The budding artist took to the joint TikTok she shares with her mother Kim Kardashian to share her latest artistic endeavor from start to finish. With the song "Boy's a liar Pt. 2" playing over the video, North proceeded to draw an impressive drawing of rapper Ice Spice. At the end of the video, North holds up the finished product and mouths the words to the rapper's collaboration with PinkPantheress. The 9-year-old has been showing off her art for years and her mom is one of her biggest supporters.
Last year, The Kardashians star took to her Twitter account to show off another one of North's creative passions. She shared several photos of North working on Yeezy-inspired sketches. The 9-year-old can be seen holding the "alien-like" sketches which also have 3D braids glued onto them. North's artistic talents also lend well to makeup. Last summer, she impressively transformed Kim into "Mommy Minion." North turned Kim's face completely yellow before carefully adding black, round glasses and blue lipstick for the complete minion look.
More recently, North gave her younger sister Chicago a makeover inspired by her own style and wardrobe. "Turning my sister to me," she wrote in the caption. The short video features Chicago running out from behind a corner wearing a full Batgirl costume. She then returns wearing an outfit styled by her sister. The makeover included sunglasses, a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts with the Rolling Stones logo, and a black purse that almost hit the floor as the 4-year-old adorably walked around with it over her shoulder.